Virginia Community Rallies Around Family Who Lost Everything in House Fire

A Culpeper, Virginia, community is rallying around a family who lost everything to a house fire on Wednesday, donating more than $4,000 to a GoFundMe as of Monday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments and first responders showed up around 9:20 p.m. January 6 to the fire that fully engulfed the house, the Culpeper Star-Exponent reported.

The family escaped with their lives and the clothes on their backs, but everything else was destroyed. It is unclear how the fire began.

The Culpeper Police Department immediately organized a donation drive for food, clothes, and personal care items. The items most needed now are grocery items through Walmart and Target gift cards, dining gift cards, and monetary support.

Jolene Sloan, the daughter of one of the victims, organized a GoFundMe page for donations to help the family. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has brought in more than $4,100.

The Culpeper community is not the first Virginia community to organize donations to a family that lost everything to a house fire in recent months.

In Bristow, Virginia, the community helped the Rancourt family recover from a house that totally destroyed their home in December 2020 by donating clothing and food items while also raising money through a GoFundMe account.

The GoFundMe for the family raised $75,278.