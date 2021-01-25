Two-Time War Veteran Receives Parade to Celebrate 100th Birthday

A two-time war veteran from Farmington, Utah, received a parade this weekend as a surprise from his community to celebrate his 100th birthday.

“Grandpa Wallace,” as he is known to the community, turned 100 years old Monday. He served in both World War II and the Korean War.

His family organized a socially-distanced friendly parade through his neighborhood to celebrate the occasion, KSL reported.

Wallace’s family includes eight children, 40 grandchildren, and 100 great-grandchildren.

One of his children who organized the event said he had lived a full life and it is not even over yet.

“We’re happy he’s still here, and we’re celebrating that he’s here,” one of his daughters who organized the parade said.

Wallace is not the first World War II veteran or person to turn 100, to receive a parade honoring his 100th birthday.

In April 2020, a 100-year-old World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with a car parade thanks to a little help from his community.

That same month, a Wisconsin grandmother received a surprise birthday parade thanks to her family, who organized it. More than 150 vehicles showed up to wish her well.