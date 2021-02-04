A New Jersey police man burned to death after he repeatedly revved his SUV’s engine while attempting to free himself from a snowbank, authorities said.

Little Ferry Police said shortly after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that was stuck in a snow pile after going down an embankment near a park ten miles away from New York City.

Police Capt. Ronald Klein told NBC News two officers discovered a 62-year-old driver repeatedly revving his engine and attempting to dislodge his Mazda SUV from the snow.

Klein said officers told the man to stop revving his engine before telling him they were about to call for a tow truck. While the officers walked back to their vehicle, they heard a popping sound and witnessed the SUV as it caught fire.

The officers attempted to get into the vehicle, but the doors were locked.

Eventually, one officer was able to break into the rear passenger window.

At that point, Klein said the vehicle burst into flames, forcing officers to keep a safe distance away from the burning vehicle.

Police said the driver’s name had not been released, but his family had been notified.

NBC 4 New York reported police are waiting on dental records before officially identifying the man.

The Little Ferry Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident.