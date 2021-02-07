Texas Community Helps World War II Veteran with Home Repairs

A Texas community is coming together to help a 95-year-old World War II veteran with his home repairs.

Alfred Guerra, 95, served during the Pacific War and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery in combat, KENS 5 reported.

After Guerra was injured in battle, he returned to the U.S. to live in San Antonio, Texas.

Maria Guerra, Alfred’s daughter, said the house where he lives has been standing since before 1942 and has a history of its own.

“I often asked my dad how this house is even standing,” Maria Guerra said.

She added that it was time to remodel her father’s home, but did not realize at the time the amount of work that had to be done.

“One thing after another, everything started falling apart. We noticed part of the house sunk, so we needed to get it fixed,” Maria Guerra said.

Maria said the conditions were so poor at her father’s house that she moved him out and started a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family to raise money for the repairs.

Thanks to the generosity of a few community partners around San Antonio, the house has an upgraded air conditioning system and insulation, as well as a replaced roof.

But the house still has a long way to go before it is livable again. The house is still in dire need of siding, electrical, and plumbing work before the house is in tip-top shape again.

Maria appreciates everyone who has helped or donated to the cause so far. As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe page raised $4,605 out of its $5,000 goal.

“He’s just totally overwhelmed by all of the giving and everybody that’s help to come work on his house, and it’s a blessing,” she said.

Guerra is not the only one to receive help from his community to rebuild his home.

In March 2020, a Vietnam War veteran received a home makeover free of charge thanks to several community partnerships, and in November 2019, one military veteran with special needs children was gifted thousands of dollars in home repairs.