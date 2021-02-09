Alabama Community Helps Retired Janitor Who Lost Home to Tornado

A community in Fultondale, Alabama, rallied for a retired school janitor who lost his home to a tornado on January 25, raising more than $50,000 as of Tuesday.

The F-3 tornado that demolished parts of Jefferson County had up to 150 miles per hour and spanned 900 yards. It killed one person and caused significant damage throughout the region, AL.com reported.

Johnny Bullard, a retired janitor from Tarrant Elementary School, recalls the night the F-3 tornado hit his home.

“And when I walked in my living room, that’s when it hit my house,” Bullard told WVTM. “And then it knocked me back against the wall, and that’s when the debris fell on me.”

Friends said Bullard had no insurance and lost not just his house, but all of his belongings in the storm.

So, friends and community members decided to step in to help.

Friends and other community members set up a GoFundMe account for Bullard. As of Tuesday morning, the account had raised more than $50,000.

Bullard said the generosity he has received from others is a “miracle.” But while he is thankful for the assistance, he is still unsure of what his next move is going to be.

“Just take one day at a time. Every day you gotta do something different,” he said.