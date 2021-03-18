A Peachtree City, Georgia man who was expecting his last paycheck from his former employer said the money he was promised came in the form of 500 pounds of oily pennies in the middle of the night.

Andreas Flaten said he put his two weeks notice in writing in November 2020, and Miles Walker, his boss at Walker Luxury Autoworks, was not happy with the development.

“He froze and stared at me for like a straight minute,” Flaten told WGCL. “He gets up, puts his hands on his head, walks out the door, and disappears.”

Flaten, who reportedly left his job due to a toxic work environment, claimed his former boss still owed him $915, which Walker said would be delivered in January.

He said Walker accused him of damages when he called to ask about the status of the check, so he reached out to Georgia’s Department of Labor.

Flaten said the money eventually showed up in his driveway — in the form of 500 pounds of oil-covered pennies dumped there in the middle of the night.

Flaten’s girlfriend shared an Instagram video of the massive pile of coins, making sure to show her oil-covered hands as she handled them.

Walker said he could not recall if he dropped off the pennies at Flaten’s house.

“It doesn’t matter, he got paid, that’s all that matters,” Walker said.

Flaten said he is currently storing the pennies in his garage while he is cleaning them. Once he is done, he will cash the pennies in.