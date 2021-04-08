Police in Kansas City, Missouri, arrested a mother once she crashed her car and allegedly pulled out a gun while her two children were inside the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at East 27th Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to KSHB.

“Officers responded on reports that a car crashed into a pole,” the outlet stated.

When officers arrived, the driver was reportedly pointing a gun inside the vehicle, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

“She was staring blankly and appeared to be impaired. Officers also saw two children in the back seat, later determined to be ages 6 and 9. The officers immediately retreated behind their vehicle for cover. They called for additional officers and a sergeant,” the department continued.

However, no one got out of the car when officers asked them to do so:

After a short period of time, one of the officers saw that the woman was no longer holding the gun. They knew they had to get the children out of the dangerous situation, so they approached the car with ballistic shields. They were able to use these to take custody of the woman without incident. Then they safely removed the children from the vehicle.

Authorities reportedly discovered what appeared to be PCP in the car and additional drug paraphernalia.

“The children told officers their mother had used drugs earlier in the day. Police also found a pistol and 64 rounds of ammunition. The woman is in custody for investigation of child endangerment. The children were taken into protective custody by the Division of Family Services,” the department concluded.

According to the American Addiction Centers website, phencyclidine (PCP) is “no longer a legal drug in the US, and it is not produced in the country; it is typically manufactured in clandestine drug labs outside the country,” the site read:

Effects of PCP intoxication can vary, depending on how much of the drug a person consumes. The person may feel relaxed, euphoric, pain-free, or emotionally numb. They may appear drunk, lose muscle coordination, slur their speech, and get dizzy. When a person consumes a lot of PCP, they may have a blank stare, shiver or twitch, or repeat movements like rocking back and forth. Large doses of the drug lead to hallucinations.

The drug can also cause an individual to harm themselves due to paranoid hallucinations or numbness, the website said.