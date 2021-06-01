WATCH: Florida Trump Supporters Host Memorial Day Boat Parade

Former President Donald Trump’s supporters observed Memorial Day with a boat parade in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.

Those who took part in the Memorial Day Patriots Boat Parade came together at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and moved south through the Intracoastal Waterway, the event’s organizers told Fox 11.

When asked what Memorial Day meant to him, one participant told Frontline America’s Ben Bergquam, “It’s so important because this country is the greatest idea ever realized.”

He continued:

It’s a beacon of hope, of freedom, of democracy, all over the world. What we’ve done to lift up so many others across this planet, it speaks to what America is at her core. And the Democrats just don’t believe that, I mean, Donald Trump took the people of this country, put them first, and said, ‘Look we’re not America alone, but we’re America first, and we’re gonna focus on how great we are. And yeah, we’ve had tough times in the past, but what makes us unique is we’ve come out of this stronger and better off than we ever were in the past because of the American spirit.’ The patriots that are out here today, the people who have fought and died for our freedoms that we get to enjoy, your heart goes out to their families. The level of appreciation we have for so many who’ve done so much for this country, I think is just, it’s incredible, and you have to show a lot of love to the folks out here and the people who love America. And that’s what this is about today, celebrating how wonderful the country is.

In a statement on his website Monday, Trump said, “Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us.”

“Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country. I love you all!” he wrote.