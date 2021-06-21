Convicted cop killer Jamie Hood failed to win his recent bid for another trial after the Georgia Supreme Court upheld his previous convictions and sentences.

He argued there were numerous errors made during his 2015 trial for the 2010 and 2011 murders of Kenneth Omari Wray and Athens-Clarke County policeman Elmer Christian, WSB-TV reported.

In Monday’s unanimous opinion, Justice Shawn E. LaGrua wrote the high court disagreed and rejected Hood’s arguments.

The opinion read:

Appellant Jamie Donnell Hood appeals his 2015 convictions on a total of 36 counts charging him with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, carjacking, and other offenses. The charges arose from the December 2010 shooting death of Kenneth Omari Wray and a series of crimes in March 2011 that resulted in the death of Athens- Clarke County Police Officer Elmer Christian. …

With regard to his convictions for the murder of Officer Christian, Appellant contends that the trial court erred by (1) failing to instruct the jury on the defense of delusional compulsion and (2) admitting testimony from a responding officer about images of Officer Christian’s family he saw on the on-board laptop computer in Officer Christian’s patrol car. We discern no reversible error, so we affirm. In July 2015, a jury sentenced Hood, who had been found guilty in the murder of Christian, attempted murder of Senior Police Officer Tony Howard, and murder of Wray, to life in prison without parole for Christian’s death and life with the possibility of parole regarding Wray’s murder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. “Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ken Mauldin asked jurors to sentence Hood to death. It took the jury of nine men and three women about an hour to reach the verdict,” the newspaper said.

In addressing jurors prior to his sentencing, Hood reportedly showed no remorse and also recounted long-standing grievances he had with the criminal justice system.

According to WSB-TV, Hood has an extensive criminal background which includes a conviction and a 12-year sentence for armed robbery.

The case is Hood v. Georgia, S21A0267 in the Supreme Court of Georgia.