Trump: U.S. Producing ‘More Oil and Gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia Combined’

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is producing “more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined” during his Wednesday night address to the nation on the Iran war.

“Because of our ‘Drill Baby Drill’ program, America has plenty of gas,” President Trump said. “Under my leadership, we are the number one producer of oil and gas on the planet — without even discussing the millions of barrels that we’re getting from Venezuela.”

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“Because of the Trump administration’s policies, we produce more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined,” the president added. “There’s no country like us anywhere in the world, and we’re in great shape for the future.”

Trump went on to say that “the United States imports almost no oil” through the Strait of Hormuz, “and won’t be taking any in the future.”

“We don’t need it. We haven’t needed it,” the president said. “We’ve beaten and completely decimated Iran. They are decimated, both militarily and economically.”

“And the countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage,” Trump added. “They should take the lead in protecting the oil that they so desperately depend on.”

President Trump then addressed the “countries that can’t get fuel, many of which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran,” and offered them two suggestions.

“Number one: buy oil from the United States of America,” Trump said. “We have plenty.”

“And number two,” the president continued, “build up some delayed courage,” and “go to the Strait and just take it.”

President Trump then reiterated, “Iran has been essentially decimated,” explaining, “The hard part is done, so it should be easy.”

“In any event, when this conflict is over, the Strait will open up naturally,” Trump added. “They’re going to want to be able to sell oil because that’s all they have to try and rebuild. It will resume the flowing, and the gas prices will rapidly come back down.”

Speaking to Americans who have seen a “recent rise” in gas prices in the U.S., Trump explained, “This short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers in neighboring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict.”

“This is proof that Iran can never be trusted with nuclear weapons,” Trump asserted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.