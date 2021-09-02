Restaurant Owner Alleges She Received Death Threats After Telling Biden Supporters to Stay Away

Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, DeBary Diner owner Angie Ugarte alleges she received death threats after telling supporters of President Joe Biden that they are unwelcome in her restaurant due to the president’s fatally botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

(Watch from 2:53)

A transcript is as follows:

ROB SCHMITT: Have you gotten any pushback from the wackos on the other side?

ANGIE UGARTE: Well, I’ve got my share of bomb threats, death threats, and a lot of loonies. But mostly I’ve gotten an enormous amount of support that I really appreciate, so many active duty military, veterans calling me in tears. I didn’t expect this in a million years. It wasn’t the purpose of my sign, but I feel like I’m doing something for them and they appreciate it, and I can’t let them down.

SCHMITT: We’ve got 13 families in this country that have a hole in there heart and will forever because of what happened last week. What is your message to them?

UGARTE: Your sons and daughters died doing the most honorable job there is in this country, one that very few can do. We appreciate it. They did not die in vain. I’m just sad things happened the way they did and it was unnecessary.