A bride in Arizona and her mother asked protesters outside a wedding where Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) officiated recently to not disrupt the event, according to Fox News.

Sinema was reportedly officiating the wedding for a friend when protesters gathered outside the venue, chanting and holding signs with phrases such as “Sinema Betrays Democrats” and “Sinema Sell-Out!’ written on them, according to video of the incident.

In the clip, a woman who appeared to be the bride told protesters said, “Hi, thanks for ruining my wedding. I really appreciate it,” to which someone off camera replied, “You know what? She’s ruining our lives.”

Moments later, a woman wearing a red gown asked the protesters to move to the corner for one hour because, “It’s my daughter’s wedding.”

The protesters appeared to quiet down for a while, but then a man was heard yelling for guests to throw Sinema out of the venue.

“She’s a corporate shill. Throw her out of that place. Come on now, our future’s at stake. Everything’s out of line. You’re letting this woman get away with it,” he said.

Protesters have confronted Sinema recently to voice their displeasure with her stance on President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change package, the Fox News report said.

Earlier this month, left-wing activists stalked and harassed the senator and followed her into a restroom:

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Sinema spokesperson Hannah Hurley explained in a statement the senator “officiated a personal friend’s wedding at which a small group of activists protested during the private ceremony.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sinema have nearly halted Biden’s proposal from moving forward, according to the Fox report.

“With Republican opposition and an evenly split 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare and the two Democratic senators have insisted on reducing the size of the enormous package and pressed for other changes,” the outlet said.