An anonymous donor purchased $80,000 worth of toys from a California toy store and donated them to Toys for Tots.

The generous purchase took place on Tuesday at Geppetto’s Toys in The Forum Carlsbad in Carlsbad, California, according to Fox 5. The outlet was present while Marines loaded a plethora of toys onto a truck.

“If you ever wondered what a huge heart looks like, a huge heart is opening up today at Geppetto’s where our anonymous friend has donated – purchased 80,000 worth of toys for Toys for Tots,” said Geppetto’s owner Brian Miller in a Facebook post.

“So, thank you to our anonymous donor,” he went on to say. “Thank you to the Marines for all of your service, every day, and for being here today and making so many kids happy.”

Today, our amazing anonymous donor shopped for Toys for Tots and purchased $80,000 in toys for kids in need!! How amazing that so many children will have incredible playthings this season thanks to this unbelievably generous donor!! Posted by Geppetto's Toys – A San Diego Tradition on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Fox 5 reports the donation began at $50,000 but was recently upped to $80,000. Miller told the outlet that this is the fifth year he has been working in partnership with the donor.

“You could have picked me up off the floor when his assistant walked in and said ‘today we’re going to spend 80,000 in toys,” Miller told Fox 5. “I was speechless, thinking ‘how many kids is that going to give a toy to this year.”

The purchase left a lengthy receipt, which was held up by Marines and store workers.

“With complete anonymity, the donor is spreading the Christmas spirit in a touching and remarkable way, shared for all to experience,” a Forum Carlsbad spokesperson said in a news release, per Fox 5. “In doing so, this donor is also helping a local business, whose owner, like so many others, has been challenged during the past 18 months by the pandemic.”

Marine Corps Toys for Tots is a nonprofit organization with a mission “to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.”

“The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children,” according to the nonprofit’s website.