Missing 14-Year-Old Flint Girl Safely Returns Home After Two-Day Disappearance

A missing 14-year-old Michigan girl safely returned home on Friday after she was last seen on Wednesday.

Xaria Allen had last been seen at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday “in the area of Franklin and Court Street in Flint, Michigan,” according to a missing person announcement from the Flint Police Department.

UPDATE… Xaria Allen has safely returned home. Thank you for all of the shares to help spread the word and assist in… Posted by City of Flint Police Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

The department shared the announcement on Facebook just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday night, authorities posted an update stating the teen had returned home.

“Xaria Allen has safely returned home. Thank you for all of the shares to help spread the word and assist in bringing her back home,” the update read.

M Live reported she was home safe as of 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not released further details at this time.

Allen celebrates her 15th birthday on Sunday, November 21, according to her missing person poster.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is urged to call Officer Hughley at (810) 237-6824.

