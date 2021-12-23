A local news crew is helping an anonymous man give $1 million to deserving neighbors in Idaho, and one of them is a woman named Glenda.

She is a hard-working, genuine person who left her family in El Salvador years ago to come to the United States alone. She eventually married and had two children and has worked two jobs to support them, East Idaho News reported Wednesday.

Glenda has been caring for her children alone for four years and opened a business called Las Pupusas in Idaho Falls. However, she was forced to close it because of construction nearby and the coronavirus pandemic.

She later found work at McDonald’s and her shift is every day, starting at 5:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. She makes sure her children have what they need and never voices any complaints about her situation.

The outlet’s Nate Eaton recently went to the McDonald’s to surprise Glenda, who also works additional jobs, with a reliable vehicle.

Other gifts included a $100 gift card to the movie theater to enjoy time with her children, $400 in gift cards to local restaurants, and a $1,000 check.

“That $1,000 check is going to pay for the taxes and insurance and the registration on this car,” Eaton said before going inside to meet Glenda, who was surprised to see him there.

“Oh, thank you,” she said while opening the small boxes of presents. But the moment Eaton showed her the car key, she was speechless.

She and the news crew walked outside to find the car parked near the door, and Glenda wiped away tears of joy as she sat in it and put the key in the ignition.

When she asked why she was being given so much, Eaton said, “Because Secret Santa loves you.”

Glenda said thank you again and Eaton told her, “Absolutely. He said to let you know that he cares about you and he wishes you and your kids a very happy Christmas.”