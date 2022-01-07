Some major American cities are experiencing a “bomb cyclone” snowstorm, including New York City.

“Upwards of six inches of snow has reportedly hit the Big Apple according to Accuweather.com, with plenty of commuters having to contend with delays and disruptions on Friday morning,” the Independent reported.

Some areas were expected to be hit with a burst of one to two inches of snow an hour as the storm heads northward.

A low pressure moving through the TN Valley will weaken, while a coastal low strengthens and moves up the Northeast coast on Friday. This will spread heavy snow from the Central Appalachians through coastal New England. Travel will likely become dangerous tonight and Friday. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/X3AWdWto0j — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Jonathan Porter, who is AccuWeather’s chief meteorologist, suggested citizens in locations under an intense snow band may face a “nightmare” commute. Today reported that coast to coast, nearly 80 million people were under winter weather alerts. Video footage showed conditions in different areas on the East Coast: In addition, snow and rain fell across the Pacific Northwest Friday, which resulted in officials closing areas of Washington state’s two major highways, according to Fox 13. “The major route across Washington’s Cascades — I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass — closed Thursday due to avalanche danger, heavy snow and low visibility. Stevens Pass on U.S. 2, White Pass on U.S. 12 and Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 also closed Thursday,” the outlet stated.

In a social media post, the National Weather Service said a final storm system would move over the Northwest carrying heavy rains and mountain snow before the area felt relief over the weekend:

One final storm system will move across the Northwest today with heavy coastal rain and heavy mountain snow before the region gets a break through the weekend following a stretch of impactful weather. Find and follow your local office at https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN for details. pic.twitter.com/sy73TjQ1u6 — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 7, 2022

“As the storm strengthens off the New England coast, it could evolve into a ‘bomb cyclone’ – characterised as an intense weather event marked by a quick drop in barometric pressure that brings heavy precipitation and gusty winds,” the Independent report said.

Snow due to the storm fell on Tennessee and North Carolina a few days ago, however, the front has since moved in a north-westerly direction. Washington, DC, may also see up to three inches of snowfall on Friday.