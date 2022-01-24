Following a trip to Costco, a mother and daughter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, went to load groceries into their truck but realized it had vanished.

Rose Angus said they filed a police report and also shared the theft on social media not long after the incident took place, KRQE reported Friday.

On what appeared to be her Facebook page, Angus posted photos on January 17 of the truck and gave a description.

“It’s a 2005 Ford F350 4 door long bed diesel 6.0. It’s Navy blue and tan 2 tone. We would so so appreciate everybody keeping an eye out for it,” she wrote:

Hi everybody. Our truck was stolen from the Costco parking lot on Renaissance at around 5:30 this afternoon. It's a… Posted by Rose Angus on Monday, January 17, 2022

However, the next day when the family prepared to file an insurance claim, a man pulled into their driveway behind the wheel of the truck.

They initially thought it was the thief, but the man explained he was at a local Walmart when he noticed a “for sale” sign on the vehicle.

He also realized the ignition had been punched out and felt something was not right. He confronted the individuals trying to sell the truck, but they fled the area.

The man located the registration inside the vehicle, found the address, then drove it to Angus’ house.

She said the entire thing happened so fast she forgot to write down the good Samaritan’s information.

“We plan on getting in touch with him and just telling him how amazing that was. We are going to do something nice for him just to thank him,” Angus noted.

In another social media post on Tuesday, Angus shared the update on the truck and described it as unreal and amazing.

“To the Good Samaritan as soon as we get the police report with your info you’ll be getting a nice gift card from us to thank you for your integrity and belief in doing the right thing,” the post read:

UPDATE ON OUR STOLEN TRUCK!!!!!!!Crazy Unbeloevable Unreal Amazing!!!! As we're pulling out of our street this morning… Posted by Rose Angus on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

“Stay safe everybody ad [sic] again thank you for caring!!!” it concluded.