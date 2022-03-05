WATCH: First Responders Rescue Labradoodle from Ice Floe on Detroit River

Nick Gilbertson

First responders in Michigan rescued a labradoodle that became stranded on an ice floe in the frigid Detroit River Monday afternoon.

The pooch, named Lucy, “somehow got away from her owners” who live near the river in Wyandotte, the Detroit Free Press reported. Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton told the outlet that neighbors spotted Lucy on the floating ice sheet and promptly alerted authorities.

“If not for that, that dog would have froze to death or drowned,” Hamilton noted.

