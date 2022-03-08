Police: Human Leg Found in NYC Near Where Torso Was Discovered

Authorities said a human leg was found in Brooklyn on Monday, not long after a similar discovery nearby, but it is not clear if the finds are related.

A man noticed the limb tucked inside an abandoned tire on Jamaica Avenue Monday afternoon, officials told the New York Post.

A photo showed officers at the scene, one wearing blue surgical gloves while bending over several black trash bags lying on the sidewalk.

Human leg found in Brooklyn just blocks away from torso discovery: cops https://t.co/19AEo305r6 pic.twitter.com/pp3gCUoH4j — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2022

The earlier discovery was made a few blocks over last week when a man found a woman’s torso that had been left in a shopping cart on Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue on Thursday, according to officials.

The man proceeded to push the cart until he looked inside a bag and saw the remains. The victim’s extremities and head were missing, and the man immediately notified authorities.

According to officials, the body had not suffered wounds from stabbing or gunshots and there were no other markings to aid in identification. The woman was believed to be white or Hispanic.

Meanwhile, the disturbing find caused residents to feel uneasy.

“Oh my God… nowadays anyone is not safe here anymore. I don’t know what to do because I work around the corner,” Violet Rodriguez commented.

Video footage showed officials at the scene with yellow tape blocking off the surrounding area:

“It’s just crazy the times that we live in,” said a man named Daquawn, who has visited relatives in the area for many years. “It’s just down the block from a major highway. So to think, like, what is actually going on…” he told Pix 11 News:

Officials are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the woman’s cause of death, the outlet noted.

Resident Cynthia Jimenez said she felt the city was not a safe place to be.

“They say New York is a dream, an American dream, but I don’t feel safe,” she commented, adding, “I just wanna like, make this place safer.”