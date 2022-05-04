A Georgia couple who gave two boys the beautiful gift of adoption before finally being blessed with the miracle of life themselves will celebrate Mother’s day with their five children on Sunday.

Kimberly and Jason Clement of Houston County used to dread Mother’s Day, WMAZ reported. The couple had been trying to have a baby and underwent fertility testing and treatments to no avail.

“I had a lot of bitterness and sadness,” Kimberly explained. “It was a really difficult time in my life, those few years we went through that.”

She and Jason made the decision to adopt after being married for about five years.

“Let’s close that door and let’s just answer what we feel like God is calling us to do, which is to adopt through foster care,” Jason told WMAZ.

In 2010, they adopted their first two sons, Ralph and Will, after attending classes with the Division of Family and Children Services, according to WMAZ. Kimberly said her two boys were four and three years old when she and Jason adopted them. With the couple coming off their difficult experience and with the boys having spent the previous two years in foster care, the family of four served as a source of healing for one another, the outlet noted.

About a year after the couple adopted Ralph and Will, Kimberly learned she was pregnant while she and Jason were looking into adopting more children. She had her third child and subsequently had two more children over the next four and half years. The family of four welcomed Levi, Carson, and Jocelyn, growing into a family of seven.

Will and Levi share a strong brotherly bond, as Levi pointed out that he does not view his older brothers as being adopted. To him, they have been there since the start.

Kimberly said Mother’s Day has taken on an entirely different meaning with the additions of Ralph, Will, Levi, Carson, and Jocelyn.

“Mother’s Day was something I dreaded, just wanted wanted [sic] it to be over, didn’t want to have anything to do with it; and so now, it’s really been redeemed, just to really be grateful for everything God has blessed us with,” she told WMAZ. “It’s more than I could’ve asked for.”

In March, Breitbart News reported on a Minnesota couple who adopted five siblings and one cousin from South Dakota, all of whom were aged six to twelve. The children smiled ear to ear for their pictures in the courthouse.

National adoption charity, Adopt America Network, reports that 515,000 children in the United States are in foster care, “with 155,000 children waiting to be adopted” into their forever homes.