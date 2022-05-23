PHOTO: Couple Kills Bear During Attack Inside Wisconsin Home

A couple living in Wisconsin said they killed a bear when it attacked them inside their house on Friday, leaving them injured.

The incident took place not long after the couple noticed the animal was eating from their bird feeder, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

Officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened late that night at the residence near Medford, and according to the couple, the bear crashed through a window after they shouted at the animal to scare it away.

“Both the husband and wife were injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife. Eventually, the man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal,” the AP article continued.

A photo showed the bear lying on the floor in a hallway.

Bears are an important element when it comes to the state’s ecosystem, but conflicts with people do happen, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website says.

“Most bear issues are generally nuisance related and can occur at any time of the year that bears are active. However, agricultural damage can also be a problem when bears are preparing for winter denning and crops are at their most palatable stages,” the site explains.

The agency advises people to remove attractants, noting that bird feeders should be secured or taken down for a while.

“If you see a bear, it is important to harass it. This can be as simple as yelling at the bear, banging pots or pans or honking an air horn to discourage further unwanted visits. By keeping bears wild it helps ensure that more dangerous situations are less likely,” the agency states.

After the recent incident, the man and woman received treatment at a local hospital for bites and additional injuries and were sent home. Their children were asleep when the incident occurred, and did not get hurt.

The bear was reportedly an adult female and a cub was spotted fleeing the area. After the attack, wildlife officials collected the animal for testing.