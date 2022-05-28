A quick-acting Nebraska man rescued his two neighbors and their dog from their burning home shortly before the roof collapsed earlier this week, KNSB reported.

The blaze broke out at a duplex in Hastings Monday evening, KHGI noted. Steve and Barb Rakowski were inside the residence, unaware that a fire had ignited, when their neighbor Dylan Crawford noticed flames from the home while in his driveway, according to KNSB.

Crawford told the outlet that he instructed his fiancée, Jen, to call 911 before rushing to the Rakowski home, where he began banging on the door. He explained that when he did not get an answer, he tried to smash a window to gain entry to the structure. Finally, Barb came to the door, and Crawford said he quickly ushered her out of the home with her walker to safety, but Steve was still inside, unaware of the fire.

Local HERO neighbor saw the fire and went indoors to rescue 2 wheelchair bound occupants and their dog. Hats off to citizen heroes!!! https://t.co/sRJo7SKjDK — Adams County EM (@AdamsEmergency) May 24, 2022

“I just thought kids next door was doing something and then all of a sudden, Dylan was in there telling me: ‘Get up, the house is on fire,'” Steve told KNSB.

After Steve was out safely, Crawford went back into the residence yet again for the Rakowski’s pooch named Penny, a pug and boxer mix, and safely extracted her from the home. Ron Pughes, the Adams County emergency manager, said the roof caved in about five minutes after Hastings Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene, KHGI reported.

“If it weren’t for the heroic acts of the neighbor, I think this very well could’ve been a much different outcome,” Hastings Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy told KNSB.

“Thank you for saving our life. Thank you very much, Dylan, and saving our dog,” Steve said, referring to his heroic neighbor.

Crawford, a humble hero, explained he was just happy no one was harmed.

Murphy said the blaze was sparked by smoking materials that were not thrown away correctly, according to KNSB, and that the Salvation Army and Red Cross are assisting the couple.

Breitbart News recently reported a heroic, caught-on-camera rescue where Florida deputies saved a boy who was trapped in a house fire.