An Ohio World War II veteran recently received thousands of birthday cards from strangers around the world for his 100th birthday.

Harold Meyers’ grandson, Dan Smith, wanted to celebrate his grandfather’s centennial in a unique way. Smith put out a simple request through WKYC to get Harold 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday, which Meyers celebrated on June 8.

What happened next astonished both Meyers and his family.

Strangers from every state in the nation — and even foreign countries — sent the WWII veteran over 10,000 birthday cards, WKYC reported.

“I can’t imagine that many amount of people had any ideas who Harold Meyers was or is,” the veteran said in awe to the outlet.

Meyers, who is a “lifelong resident of Ohio,” served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and following his military service, he “went on to work at Mansfield Tire and Rubber for 32 years,” according to WKYC. He spent decades working with two other companies after leaving Mansfield Tire and Rubber and eventually retired at 90 years young.

Harold and his wife, Margaret, recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on May 8 and share “three children, four grandchildren,” and a great-grandchild.

It is a good thing that Harold is an avid reader, according to his family, as he will have to devote a lot of time to sort through all the cards he has received. However, he seems up to the challenge as his age has done little to detract from his youthful spirit.

“I don’t feel much like a day over 89,” Meyers stated.

Meyers is not the only World War II veteran who has been flooded with birthday cards from strangers across the country upon turning 100. Breitbart News previously documented the stories of two World War II veterans, one from South Carolina and one from Wisconsin, who received hundreds of birthday cards upon reaching the same epic milestone.

