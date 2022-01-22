Ervin Fay, a World War II veteran who makes his home in Omro, Wisconsin, enjoyed a big celebration for his 100th birthday on Thursday.

To mark the milestone event, his wife of 75 years, whose name is Alice, and friends from the Omro Area Community Center, put out a mail call in hopes to get her beloved husband 100 cards for a special gift, Fox 29 reported.

“My dad looks forward to the mail every day. ‘Did the mail come? Did I get any mail? Is there anything for me?’” his daughter, Mary Schuessler, said.

“If you get mail, what does that say? That you’re important, you know, and he likes to read mail because it’s all about him! It’s all about my father,” she added.

In the period of one week, multiple cards arrived for Fay’s special birthday but the deliveries did not end there.

“It keeps your life going wide open, too,” Fay told Fox 11. “You don’t sad off someplace; those things sharpen your day up.”

“I said, ‘I’d like to have him get like 100 birthday cards,’ and I think he did!” Alice commented.

He was given some the cards during the surprise birthday party thrown specially for him.

In a social media post, the Omro Area Community Center said, “Turning 100 isn’t just a milestone, it also recognizes Ervin gracing the world with his love, kindness, and wisdom.”

The community center shared photos of the colorful cake and his military patches, noting he received more than 200 cards, pictures from students, and even some gifts:

OACC held a small birthday celebration for Ervin who turned 100 today. Many smiles and stories were shared as well as… Posted by Omro Area Community Center on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Anyone still hoping to join the mail chain for him was asked to address greetings to 130 W Larrabee St Omro, WI 54963.

Now, the veteran is ready for the next 100 years.

“Start over tonight at midnight,” Fay commented. “I just wonder if that would ever happen. You never know!”