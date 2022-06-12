WATCH: Subway Surfers Run atop Cars of NYC Train

Subway surfers ran along the top of trains Friday heading towards Brooklyn, and social media users had a lot to say about it.

Approximately eight individuals were involved as the train entered Williamsburg, according to video clips users shared online, the New York Post reported Sunday.

According to an eight-second clip posted on Saturday, the group was scattered across the train’s roof, with one person dangling their legs in between the cars as traffic went by on the street below:

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said it knew about the video and the suspects could face charges of trespassing and reckless endangerment, according to the Post.

“We don’t recommend that individuals ride on top of the subway train,” a sergeant noted.

Meanwhile, social media users voiced their opinions regarding the video footage.

“I heard a story of a student who did this when I was younger; he died bc the train went into a tunnel and he didn’t make it down in time,” one person wrote.

“I’ll bet you that was for TikTok or Instagram!” another commented, to which someone else replied, “Well nobody has a phone in hand, too hard to keep balance im sure.”

In 2018, a Brooklyn man was filmed clinging to the outside of a New York City subway as the riders inside watched in disbelief.

The clip showed the man, wearing a black T-shirt, holding onto the train and at one point removing one of his hands:

“When the train arrived at Lafayette Street station, the stuntman loosened his grip on the doorway and walked into the station as if nothing happened,” according to Breitbart News.

In 2019, a teenager was killed after surfing on a train in Queens.

“Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) motormen found the teen’s body lying about 20 feet beyond the Queensboro Plaza station,” Breitbart News reported at the time.