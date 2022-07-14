WATCH: Man Finds $2K Cash from 1934 Buried Under Home

A man recently found something underneath his Wildwood, New Jersey, home that turned out to be a blast from the past.

Neighbor Rich Gilson was hard at work renovating his house when he came across the unexpected, which at first he took to be trash, Fox 29 reported Tuesday.

However, it turned out to be two wound-up rolls of cash consisting of 10s and 20s, totaling over $2,000. The bills were in excellent condition and minted in 1934.

Photos showed the vintage cash neatly laid out in a cardboard box, and one image showed a close-up glimpse of a roll that appeared to have string around it:

Wildwood homeowner finds more than $2,000 in cash buried in his front yard while doing renovations. He said the wad of cash “looked like Taylor Pork Roll” All money was minted in 1934. Hear what he’s doing with the money tonight at 10pm. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/fG6jBO72hS — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) July 13, 2022

“Either somebody robbed a bank and buried it there, or somebody didn’t trust the banks in 1934 during the height of the depression,” Gilson speculated.

The Great Depression began when the stock market crashed in 1929 and was exacerbated by the Dust Bowl, according to History.com.

Following the depression, people were mistrustful of banks. Therefore, they began hiding their cash and valuables in their homes, the Three Thrifty Guys website said.

Some of those hiding places included mattresses, walls, pianos or piano bench legs, attics, behind vents, and inside sheds.

In June, a woman in California acquired a pair of couches from an online advertisement and was surprised to find more than $36,000 stashed inside.

However, Vicky Umodu said she never considered keeping the treasure but immediately returned it to the rightful owners.

“God has been kind to me and my children, they’re all alive and well, I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?” she commented.

Meanwhile, Gilson said he will not spend any of the money he found because the finding will make such a good story for him to tell in the years to come.