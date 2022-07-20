A large amount of money has been raised for a brave pizza delivery man who saved five children from a burning house.

Nicholas Bostic, 25, of Lafayette, Indiana, is being recognized by many for his heroic actions as donors from all over have pitched in over $460,000 on GoFundMe to help him with medical bills as he recovers from his injuries in the hospital.

Bostic was driving in the early hours of the morning on July 11 in Lafayette when he noticed a house on fire, according to authorities.

Without hesitation, Bostic turned his vehicle around, got out, and started yelling to alert anyone inside that the house was burning. Not taking any chances, the 25-year-old entered through the back door and continued yelling.

As Breitbart News reported earlier:

He then went upstairs and discovered four children, whose ages ranged from one to 18. He helped them escape, but when they made it to safety, the man realized a fifth child, a six-year-old, could still be trapped. He rushed back into the building but could not see anything due to the smoke. By crawling on the ground he was finally able to locate the child, take her upstairs, and jump out the window.

With the house engulfed in flames behind him, Bostic brought the child to first responders outside and was attended to immediately. The 25-year-old can be heard in video footage asking if the “baby” was okay, as emergency personnel assured him he “did good dude” and that the child was alright.

While all of the children, including the six-year-old, were “miraculously” uninjured, Bostic suffered from severe smoke inhalation and lacerations to his arm and was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis.

As he was recovering from his injuries in the hospital, Bostic’s cousin organized a GoFundMe for him to help with the hospitalization bills and called him “the real deal.”

Since then, as footage of Bostic’s heroic actions went viral, the response from donors has since been astronomical, as hundreds and thousands of dollars have been raised.

For those asking if they have a fund raiser, they have:https://t.co/ILEZnBN50c — Mad Artz Esports Logo Design (@LaganzonDarwin) July 17, 2022

Bostic, who is a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver, has received praise from many for his actions.

“Nick, Hearing about your act of heroism made me cry from joy. I wish there were more like you in the world,” one donor wrote. “You deserve all the good that comes to you! Get yourself something nice! Rock on brother.”

“We need more men like you! God is smiling,” another donor wrote.

The Lafayette Police Department also praised Bostic in their press release on the incident, writing:

Nicholas Bostic’s heroic actions saved lives. His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger.

The police department and Bostic’s cousin also noted that he was alert and speaking while recovering in the hospital.

