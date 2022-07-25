A Michigan man who was seen dancing naked on a highway with a handgun was taken into protective custody, according to the Michigan State Police.

Police received multiple 911 calls of the man’s antics on southbound U.S. Route 131 at mile marker 187 in Wexford County on July 19, 9&10 News reported.

During the bizarre scene, witnesses on the phone with dispatchers also noted the man to be doing pushups while emptying out ammunition from a 9mm handgun, according to authorities.

The 46-year-old man from Rapid City was then taken into protective custody by a Michigan State Police sergeant. He was later brought in for a mental health evaluation at Munson Hospital Cadillac, WNEM reported.

The man had a valid Michigan concealed pistol license, authorities noted.

At the end of last month, drivers witnessed a Florida man going commando as he climbed up on a semi-trailer on Interstate 75 in Sarasota, WWSB reported. He was later taken in for an evaluation.

Another startling sight occurred in New York City earlier this month as a naked man climbed a crane in Washington Square Park, yelling, “Are you not entertained?” A crane operator eventually lowered the man down to awaiting officials, Breitbart News noted.

