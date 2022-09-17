VIDEO: Colorado Sheriff’s Office Finds Dog Lost for Months with Drone

A family’s beloved dog is back where she belongs after being lost in the wilds of Colorado for several months.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) UAS team recently participated in a training mission using a drone where the Golden Retriever, named Farrah, was last seen, KRDO reported Monday.

The sheriff’s office posted photos Sunday of the operation and the drone looking for the dog:

Today the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Farah the Golden Retrever was lost… Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office – Colorado on Sunday, September 11, 2022

When doctors diagnosed Taylor Salazar’s husband, Fili, with terminal cancer a few years ago, they adopted Farrah and she became a special part of their family. She also helped them cope after Fili passed away.

Three months ago, Salazar’s father suffered a seizure when he was driving, and the car crashed. The incident scared Farrah so much she ran from the scene, which was in a rural area one county away from her home in Cripple Creek.

“She was our sunshine. So when we lost her, it was like we can’t have her go out this way,” Salazar told KOAA.

Three months passed and residents spotted Farrah several times on surveillance footage. However, she was unwilling to let anyone catch her.

“We could see her but she would be far enough to where she could get away if she had to,” according to Salazar.

When a dispatcher with the sheriff’s office learned about the situation, the department planned to fly the drone where Farrah was believed to be hiding.

When they arrived in the area, Salazar put food on the ground, hoping to entice the frightened pup.

“She stuck her head through the barbed wire fence, and then the next minute she’s laying in my lap and I was like, ‘I got her!'” Salazar recalled.

Although Farrah lost a lot of weight and needed a leg amputated because she was apparently hit by a car, the family was elated to finally welcome her home.

“She’s still the sweet dog we had when she was a puppy,” Salazar told CBS Colorado.