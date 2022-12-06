An eastern Idaho woman with a heart condition received an early Christmas gift from a local Secret Santa that will hopefully help strengthen the vital organ.

Dominque is currently living with both heart failure and Duchenne muscular dystrophy despite and had a recent battle with breast cancer, East Idaho News reported.

While her family has been supportive, they are also dealing with their own difficulties, including her husband, who also recently battled cancer.

Doctors tell Domenique that she needs a heart transplant, but her heart is currently not strong enough to undergo surgery. They recommend she stays active to keep her heart strong and in good health before she is ready for a transplant.

However, she noted exercising outdoors is a major barrier due to her condition.

“I can’t exercise because I don’t have very good circulation because the heart doesn’t work, and so I can’t work outside because it’s too cold,” Domenique told East Idaho News.

Thankfully, a local Secret Santa, who is giving away $1 million in gifts to east Idaho residents in need, heard Domenique’s story and gifted her a $2,500 certificate from Fitness Supply, where she can purchase any treadmill she prefers.

“This will help a lot,” Domenique said in gratitude. “It’s been so long that I have been living with this. I have noticed the more I exercise, the better I feel.”

Domenique also received $3,000 in gift cards for groceries from the Secret Santa.

“It’s heartwarming to know that people are thinking of you and willing to share when you have troubles,” she added.

