A Secret Santa in Idaho recently surprised a young man who loves serving his neighbors.

Jimmy, the student body president at American Heritage Charter School, helps others when he is not at school through food drives, fundraisers, and tutoring, while also working at the New Sweden Corn Maze, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

However, his mother recently experienced some cardiac issues which included arrhythmia, a condition otherwise known as an irregular heartbeat.

The young man took time away from work to care for his mom, who is the only provider for the family. Right now, she is working out of state while Jimmy and his older sister live in their apartment.

His school’s dress code is business attire so ever since his dryer broke he has made frequent trips to the laundromat.

To make things more difficult, Jimmy’s vehicle has been giving him trouble and he drives back roads to school every morning to protect other drivers in case his brakes go out on the 45-minute trip.

When the outlet’s Nate Eaton and crew showed up at his school with $100 in quarters for the laundromat, $1,000 in gift cards to the grocery store, $1,000 for gas, and $3,000 for car repairs, the young man repeatedly said, “Thank you.”

The moment he opened the car repair shop gift, a smile broke out on his face and he told Eaton he did need brakes although he fixed the front ones himself.

Jimmy also explained he took the back roads to school to avoid accidents and because “It makes the repairs cheaper for other people.”

According to Eaton, when the principal called Jimmy into her office he thought he was in trouble. However, he was shocked to find Secret Santa’s helpers there with the gifts just for him.

“What a fine young man. You guys are wonderful to help people. Secret Santa needs a big pat on the back,” one social media user commented.

“That smile when he realized that he could get his truck fixed was just wonderful. Loved it!!!” another replied.