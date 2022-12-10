A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, liquor store employee named Ta Leia Thomas, also known as Ace, is being praised for her touching act of kindness.

The moment was captured on camera: A man was digging through the trash before putting boxes on his feet because he had no shoes, WCCO reported Saturday.

When Thomas saw what was happening, she knew exactly what to do and removed her own shoes, right there in the doorway of Brooklyn Center Liquor.

“This was not just a regular old pair of shoes. Ace, being a Minnesota Vikings fan, had on her favorite pair of purple Nike Air Jordans which she gave to the man with zero hesitation. This is a true example of empathy, compassion, and holiday cheer. We can all appreciate a story like this during the holiday season,” the store told followers in an online post Wednesday.

“We applaud Ace for her selflessness and her willingness to help those in need!” the post continued.

Thomas’ kind heart guided her decision, and she said the man told her no one would ever have given him such a gift.

“And I said, ‘Well I’m not everybody.’ And he was like. ‘Thank you so much,’ and I see him walking away and he’s walking away with pride,” she continued.

Even though it was her favorite pair of shoes, Thomas said she did not mind.

“I cared about him, so you know, even though he didn’t know me and I didn’t know him, I just thought it was best to give him something he may need,” she told KARE 11.

Social media users praised the young woman’s tender heart, one person writing, “Thank you for being a remarkable human being in a world that is so often uncaring. Your kindness is a true gift.”

“This is beautiful. I have been the one with no shoes. You are an incredible human,” another commented.