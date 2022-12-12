Watch: Over 300 Skiing Santas Hit The Slopes in Maine to Raise Money for Local Charity

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty
Ethan Letkeman

Over 300 skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Clause hit the slopes Sunday in Maine to raise money for a local charity.

The spectacular scene of skiing Santas took place at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, 80 miles north of Portland, the Associated Press reported.

 

A post shared by Sunday River (@sundayriver)

The funds raised for the event were directed toward the River Fund, a local non-profit that supports youth education and recreation, including awarding college scholarships, in the western Maine region.

River Fund stated in an Instagram post that over $7,000 was raised at Sunday’s event.

Most skiers donned the iconic red Santa outfits along with the beard, while one individual was seen dressed in a grinch costume and another dressed as a Christmas tree.

The event, called “Santa Sunday,” is an annual tradition that has occurred for over two decades at the resort and has grown more popular each year, the AP noted.

Although there was a visible lack of natural snow, which required snow machines to be brought in, the skiing Santas were seen having a “jolly” time as they shredded the gnar.

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

