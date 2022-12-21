A mother was overcome with emotion after discovering her husband was leaving hundreds of encouraging notes in their daughters’ lunchboxes since the start of the school year.

Sabrina Clendenin shared a TikTok video earlier this December of a trove of post-it notes laid out across her home that her husband, Jordan Clendenin, wrote for their three daughters to take with them to school.

WATCH:

“He was meant to be a girl dad,” Sabrina wrote in the caption accompanying the video, which has since received over 2 million views on Tik Tok.

Sabrina told ABC’s Good Morning America that the hundreds of notes shown in the video were not even all of them.

She said:

When I came across them all stuffed in a drawer, I was like, ‘What in the world?’ and then I started reading them and … I got a little emotional because I didn’t know he was even doing specific days, like there’s a ‘What am I Wednesday,’ ‘Fun Fact Friday,’ ‘Motivational Monday’ and I was just like, this is literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.

Sabrina noted that what meant a lot to her was that her three daughters kept the notes instead of tossing them away, meaning they also appreciated the notes.

Jordan would also write trivia questions in some messages, hoping it would encourage the girls to talk to classmates.

“He just gives them this great confidence that I think every child in general needs growing up,” said Sabrina.

Sabrina believes these encouraging messages will continue for a long time.

“I don’t think he can stop now. I think he’s locked in for life, she added. “They’re gonna be in college and they’re gonna expect those notes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Since posting the TikTok video, other social media users shared similar stories of how they related to Jordan’s kind-hearted messages.

“I found the notes I wrote to my son in high school under his visor in his car – he’s 20,” one TikTok user wrote.

“My dad wrote me notes when he made my lunch. I’m 51 and still have them,” another TikTok user commented.

“Please give him a hug from all of us here on tik tok,” another wrote. “[W]hat a great father!!”

This is not the first time an individual has shared encouraging messages on post-it notes to those around them. In February 2020, a Virginia student spread hundreds of post-it notes around his high school, which contained positive messages to encourage his classmates, Breitbart News reported.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.