A North Carolina homeowner and two deputies helped save a German Shepherd on Christmas Eve after it fell into a swimming pool while temperatures were below freezing.

The pup, named NASA, jumped into a neighboring home’s pool and had become stuck inside the frigid water for about ten to 15 minutes, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

When the homeowner noticed what had happened, he “put himself at risk” to rescue the dog from the pool, deputies say. However, the German Shepherd became aggressive and started growling at the homeowner.

Moments later, two BCSO deputies arrived at the home and helped get the dog under control. The German Shepherd was noticeably in shock and on the verge of hypothermia, so the deputies did whatever was possible to help warm the pup up.

After the dog was out of shock, deputies say NASA started to become “calm, happy and well behaved.”

“The dog was returned to its owner and taken inside their warm home, just in time for Christmas,” deputies added.

The rescue of the dog comes as several other animals have needed to be rescued due to the freezing temperatures and blizzards that have recently swept the country.

In Michigan, a cat was found frozen to the ground by a good Samaritan and was brought to a veterinarian clinic for treatment during the recent winter storm that swept the country. Thankfully, the cat survived and is recovering well.

Elsewhere in Oklahoma City, firefighters were praised after they helped save a dog that fell into an icy lake on Christmas Eve.

