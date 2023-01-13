A dog is enjoying the security of a home and family after spending more than 500 days at the Humane Society of Amherst County (HSAC) in Virginia.

Frank is well behaved and always got along with the other dogs who were staying with the society, WSET reported Thursday.

However, for a very long time he had to watch other pets come and go while he remained in the same place.

“Frank got along with every dog he was in playgroups with. He was one of our reliable ‘dog testers.’ He always listened to commands & was reliability [sic] house trained, all the things you would hope for in a well-rounded dog,” the HSAC said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

But everything changed when a woman came through the door in hopes of finding a companion to love.

“She didn’t pick Frank because she felt sorry for him, she had no idea how many nights he had slept there, her family was just ready to open their home to a new dog. Now today was his day to shine!” the HSAC’s post continued, adding it was time for him to leave after such a long wait.

Photos show Frank with a huge smile on his face while sitting in front of a sign that announced his adoption:

Incase you missed our live feed this morning we had a goodbye party for Frank who has been with us for 5️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ long… Posted by Humane Society of Amherst County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Followers expressed their joy over the adoption, one person writing, “So happy for you Frank! You only deserve the best. I hope that the rest of your life is filled with warmth, tenderness, comfort, and unlimited unconditional love. Plus lots of belly rubs.”

“Thank you all for never giving up on Sweet Frank and God Bless his adopting family!” another commented.

At his big sendoff, Frank was given treats, a fresh bed, and additional supplies to make his transition more comfortable.

“We send you home with all these things and a piece of our hearts. You are a good boi [sic] and we love you. Happiest life to you Frank,” the HSAC’s post concluded.

Every year, about 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted into families, a number that includes 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats, according to the ASPCA.

A similar event happened in October when a seven-year-old black and white pup named Flip was adopted after spending more than 2,555 days in Ohio shelters, Breitbart News reported.