A police K-9 in Wyandotte, Michigan, found himself in hot water for doing something naughty while no one was looking.

“Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too. Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer’s sworn oath is the promise to protect person’s property,” the Wyandotte Police Department explained on January 12.

However, the department was sad to report one of its own officers was under investigation for stealing while working at the station.

While Officer Barwig enjoyed his lunch in the break room, he was called away to help with someone at the jail and left his partially eaten lunch unattended.

“A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig’s entire lunch was gone….disappeared, vanished!” the post read:

According to the department’s website, K-9 Ice is a German Shepherd that was born in the Czech Republic.

“German Shepherds are the best known Police dog all over the world. Ice is nationally certified by N.A.P.C.H. (National Association of Professional Canine Handlers),” the site reads.

The agency said Ice invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent and was not cooperating with investigators.

“He has a history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach. There have been several other accusations of him taking food right from coworker’s hands as they walk by,” the department said, then asked followers what should be done.

“I’ll be this officers attorney pro bono if need be. If the teeth don’t fit you must acquit,” one person replied, while another said, “100% innocent! How dare you slander his good name!”

In an update Wednesday, the department said, “We have been threatened with massive protests if we move forward with our investigation and/or charges.” No one believed he was guilty, and no video footage of the incident had been located, they added.

Therefore, Officer Ice will not face charges. The agency also noted a local restaurant brought him a sandwich and provided a meal for fellow officers:

“The public has spoken,” the department concluded. Meanwhile, social media users were quick to weigh in on the matter.

“This is the only acceptable outcome!! I had no doubts of his innocence. Just look at that face,” one person commented.

“I knew he was framed all along. Hopefully he won’t be dogged by the media over this,” another wrote.