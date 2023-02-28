A Kentucky high school sophomore, recently adopted by his basketball coach, made the shot of a lifetime on Friday.

Matt Griffin of the Gallatin County High School Wildcats had already made the three-pointer that tied the game with Gallatin’s rival, Owen County High School, WXIX reported.

With seconds to spare, Griffin took the final shot of the game from more than halfway down the court. Improbably, the ball sank through the net just as the buzzer went off.

Gallatin County High School posted pictures with the caption “Cut the nets! 31st District Champions! Congratulations Wildcats!”

The school shared the video of the game-winning shot in a comment below the original post.

WXIX noted that before the victory on Friday, Gallatin’s record for the season had been 17 losses to 11 wins, with games against Owen County accounting for three of those losses.

Griffin, then living with foster parents, previously attended Ludlow High School, where Dan Sullivan was head coach, according to WXIX.

Meanwhile, Sullivan’s son, Vance Sullivan, was head coach at Gallatin County. Dan Sullivan eventually retired and took an assistant coaching position at his son’s school, bringing Griffin with him.

Vance Sullivan explained Griffin “was going to get put out of that foster home, and my father decided to take him in,” per WXIX, which noted the family formally adopted Griffin on February 14.

Griffin admitted to WXIX that he has watched — and rewatched — the video of his celebrated shot “maybe 200” times. He also mentioned that he had managed to reenact the shot at practice on Monday.

WXIX noted the Wildcats are going to the regional tournament on Thursday.

Whatever the outcome, Griffin has won the greatest prize of all — his new family’s pride.

“Proud of the person that he’s becoming,” Vance Sullivan said, per WXIX. “He shows up every day with a smile on his face for the most part, and I’m proud of him and proud that he’s in my family.”