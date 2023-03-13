A monument to abolitionist Harriet Tubman was revealed Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, after a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus was removed.

“The city, which is now 48% Black and 37% Latino, according to the U.S. Census, was a known stop along the Underground Railroad, which was a network of routes escaped slaves followed to find freedom in states that had abolished slavery,” NBC News reported Friday.

The current monument stands in place of the Columbus statue removed during the George Floyd riots that erupted in 2020, per Reuters:

A monument dedicated to U.S. abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman, ‘Shadow of a Face,’ was unveiled in Newark, New Jersey, to replace the Christopher Columbus statue which was removed during the 2020 George Floyd protests pic.twitter.com/4sXieRwWap — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2023

In June 2021, Newark announced it would replace the Columbus monument with that of Tubman, Breitbart News reported.

“Nearly one year after our nation’s racial reckoning and just in time for this year’s celebration of Juneteenth, we are proud to announce the design selected for our new Harriet Tubman monument,” Mayor Ras Baraka said at the time.