WATCH: 700 Pound Statue of George Floyd Unveiled in New Jersey

A New Jersey city offered a tribute to George Floyd Wednesday by unveiling a 700-pound bronze statue of him outside Newark’s City Hall.

Mayor Ras Baraka and other officials attended the ceremony where it was presented, WPIX reported.

“Hopefully it inspires those who walk by to be more active, take part in activism,” Baraka commented.

Today Mayor @rasjbaraka unveiled a donated statue honoring George Floyd in front of City Hall, alongside Filmmaker Leon Pickney, Artist Stanley Watts, Activist Larry Hamm and more pic.twitter.com/nefig7fruE — City of Newark (@CityofNewarkNJ) June 16, 2021

Actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney commissioned the statue that was sculpted by artist Stanley Watts. The piece was donated to the city and will be on display for at least one year, the WPIX report said.