A dog that was housed at an Orlando, Florida, shelter, described by some as “ugly,” has found a new forever home and had surgery to correct deformities around her eyes.

FOX 35 reported the dog, then named Dutchess, was “surrendered to Orange County Animal Services … due to landlord issue” back in December. Unfortunately, deformities around her eyes led some visitors to the shelter to describe her as “ugly.”

Rescue Dogs Dream Inc., who had taken care of Dutchess, wrote, “We have consulted with a surgeon who says that these need to be removed, as it is uncomfortable for her. We will be setting her up for surgery as soon as possible.”

🐾💗 Welcome Dutchess to Rescue Dogs Dream 💗🐾💗 This sweet girl got her Freedom Ride out of Orange County Animal Services… Posted by Rescue Dogs Dream, Inc. on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Even more excitingly, just days later, the organization thanked the public for the “outpouring support” and announced their “sweet, beautiful girl” had found a forever home:

We want to Thank everyone for their outpouring support for our sweet, beautiful girl!! Thank you to everyone who donated towards her care!! She has received at least 10 applications and another 10-20 inquiries,on how to adopt her. We can now announce we have found her PERFECT fit!!

On December 27, Rescue Dogs Dream Inc. announced that Dutchess’s surgery had been successful and that she was recovering well.

“Although not dangerous, they still needed to be removed, as they were in her sight line and they must have been a little uncomfortable for her,” the organization explained, adding, “she was very resistant to having them touched.”

🐾 ❤️ 🏥 Our sweet, famous pup, Dutchess, had her surgery yesterday and she’s doing great. 🏥❤️🐾❤️ The vet feels they were… Posted by Rescue Dogs Dream, Inc. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

In January, the organization shared an update on the dog, renamed Lena by her new family.

“She now has a new Mom and Dad to spoil her rotten (Dad works from home) and she has a new brother to play with, in her privacy fenced yard. She gets to go on hikes and adventures and she is a cherished part of the family,” the organization wrote.

🐾💗 Dutchess (Now Lena) found her FOREVER HOME 💗🐾💗 This FAMOUS sweet girl that no one wanted, and then everyone wanted,… Posted by Rescue Dogs Dream, Inc. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The shelter noted that while Lena is still healing, “she is well on her way to a life of happiness with pain free eyes.”