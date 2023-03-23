Eighteen-month-old twins tragically drowned in a home swimming pool in, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 14.

KFOR reported that emergency services responded on March 14 to a residence in the Cobblestone neighborhood of Oklahoma City where two young children were unresponsive.

Oklahoma City Fire battalion chief Scott Douglas told TODAY the children, Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo, both 18 months old, had snuck out to the family’s pool, leading to their drowning.

“The mother explained she was homeschooling an older child while the younger children were playing in the living room,” he explained. “The grandmother left the back door open, leaving an exit to the swimming pool. The mother stated the longest they could have been in the swimming pool was ten minutes.”

One of the children’s parents was able to remove them from the pool and attempted to resuscitate them before first responders arrived, per KFOR.

“They brought out two little children and put them in separate ambulances. And they were doing CPR on both little children,” Mike Bernard, a neighbor, told the outlet.

KFOR reported the children were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 1:00 p.m.

According to neighbors, the twins lived with four siblings, and their grandmother also stayed with the family, per KFOR.

Dawn Lemon, the children’s godmother, spoke to TODAY about how close they were to one another.

“They were never apart — ever. They didn’t want separate chairs. They wanted to sleep together. You never saw one without the other,” she said.

Laura Gamino of Oklahoma’s OU Health system told FOX 25 that swimming pools and bodies of water can be especially hazardous to young children.

“Children are attracted to water, and toddlers won’t have the skills to be able to help themselves get out of water,” she said.

KFOR reported an investigation into the drownings is ongoing, but police see no evidence the incident was “criminal in nature.”

A GoFundMe page was started for the family to help with funeral costs.