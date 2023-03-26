Arizona Authorities Seeking Coyote that Injured 2 Toddlers

Arizona wildlife authorities announced a coyote injured two young children this week in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote on Twitter that “a large, healthy coyote” had “injured two toddlers in Scottsdale” near Frank Lloyd Wright and 100th Street.

AZGFD Mesa is looking for a large, healthy coyote that has injured two toddlers in Scottsdale. An incident on Saturday occurred at Aztec Park near Frank Lloyd Wright and 100th Street, yesterday’s subsequent incident occurred at a residence less than 2 miles south of there… — Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) March 23, 2023

ABC 13 reported the coyote bit a 21-month-old boy on Wednesday.

The boy’s mother, Kelly Pirozzi, told the outlet the coyote stopped biting the child once he started crying.

On Saturday, an animal that wildlife officials believe to be the same one responsible for the Wednesday attacked another child at a nearby playground

Darren Julian of Arizona Game and Fish told ABC 13 the child had “showings of scrape marks on his stomach,” and Arizona Game and Fish noted the other child suffered minor injuries as well.

Julian also told the outlet these are the first documented coyote attacks in the Phoenix area since 2017.

A brochure released by the Game and Fish Department noted coyote attacks are rare but not unheard of in the state.

“On rare occasions, human-fed coyotes have bitten people. Although naturally curious, coyotes are usually timid animals that run away if challenged,” the brochure read. “Coyotes can be a risk to people once they become comfortable around humans, usually as a result of feeding or indifference. When this occurs, coyotes lose their natural fear and learn to see humans, their yards and their pets as food sources and safe havens.”

“The coyote shows little fear of people and may have been illegally fed in the past,” the department wrote. “Parents of toddlers in the area should keep their children close when outdoors and be vigilant until AZGFD is able to locate and remove the offending coyote.”

Scottsdale Police have asked the public to report “[a]ny coyote sightings in the area of 94th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway” by calling 623-236-7201.