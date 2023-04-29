A traveler at Boston’s Logan International Airport was arrested for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon after TSA agents found a “vampire straw” in his carry-on luggage on April 23, according to police.

Daniel Velez, spokesman for TSA New England, told CNN that a 26-year-old man was traveling to Chicago from Boston when the “vampire straw,” which can be used as a weapon, was found in his bag. Velez posted to Twitter that Massachusetts State Police took the straw from the man’s bag and eventually arrested him.

“Velez told CNN that while vampire straws may be permitted in checked luggage in some states, they are illegal to carry in Massachusetts,” according to the report. “The man was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police. His name was not released by police.”

Velez told the outlet that the straw’s “strength, length, and dagger-like point make it a defense weapon,” and the company that sells the straw, szaboinc.com, “labels it as such.”

The Szabo Inc. website reportedly advertises the straw as an $85 titanium vampire straw. The description states that the product can be used for “any thick shake or smoothie” but is “designed for self-defense” and is “super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger,” according to the report. The straw is 10 inches long and made to order, the report states.

Szabo did not have an immediate comment for CNN. Massachusetts State Police told the outlet the straw is prohibited under a state law which bans carrying specific “edged instruments” such as daggers and stilettos.