“No. We want our reparations. $3 million per person. $3 million per person right here in this city. That’s the only [thing] Black people have to care about. All this other little nonsense… we do not care about.”

JUST IN: Tampa man calls for $3 million in reparations per black resident, says white people should be "put on notice" "We want our reparations […] That's the only thing black people got to care about." pic.twitter.com/kfWUGqtaJw — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 18, 2023

Social media users were quick to comment on the video, one person writing, “The worst things Democrats do is convince the uniformed [sic] that this is not only possible, but likely. It’s not. It will never happen.”

“I’m hoping it will backfire on Ds, promising things they never even intend to give, but honestly it seems very unlikely. Their voters just blame Rs and move on,” another replied.

On Wednesday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) introduced legislation to provide a federal reparations program for black citizens. The draft said the nation “has a moral and legal obligation” regarding the issue, according to Breitbart News.

“The resolution further calls for $14 trillion to be distributed to American blacks in an effort to close the racial wealth gap,” the report said.

In a social media post Thursday, Bush claimed “There is no economic justice without reparations.”

There is no economic justice without reparations. I was proud to stand alongside friends, advocates, and colleagues to announce my #ReparationsNow resolution which will advance reparatory justice in this country. pic.twitter.com/WDcfYW4uh3 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 18, 2023

Breitbart News has covered the issue extensively.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) switched gears and said he is open to the idea of cash reparations after recently saying he was against it, Breitbart News reported Sunday, noting his own task force recommended the idea.

However, it was unclear how the state would make such payments, stating “Newsom has seen a $100 billion budget surplus turn into a $32 billion deficit this year, and cities like San Francisco, which is also pursuing reparations, face similar problems.”