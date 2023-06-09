VIDEO: Huge Train Derailment in Arizona Results in ‘Heavy Damage’

A massive train derailment occurred in Arizona on Wednesday near Williams, resulting in a tangle of cars and wreckage.

The train that was operated by BNSF went off the rails around midnight with 23 cars sustaining heavy damage, Fox News reported Friday.

In a social media post Thursday, the Coconino County Emergency Management (CCEM) shared video footage of the mess and said, “The train cars involved were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks.”

However, no one was hurt when the derailment occurred and officials are working to clean up the mess, the agency noted:

CCEM is monitoring an incident involving a BNSF freight train in Coconino County. Around midnight last night, a BNSF train derailed just east of Williams. A total of 23 cars derailed and sustained heavy damage. The train cars involved were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks. There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident. Cleanup is currently underway.AZ DailySun KAFF News FOX 10 Phoenix ABC15 Arizona azfamily 3TV CBS 5 KNAU Coconino County Posted by Coconino County Emergency Management on Thursday, June 8, 2023

The news comes amid frequent train derailments across the country, as Breitbart News has chronicled, including one recently in Lancaster, Minnesota, that was carrying hazardous materials.

The Lancaster, MN Fire Department said, “Approximately 27 cars have derailed, some of which were carrying flammable Liquid NOS. The Liquid NOS stayed confined within the cars. No injures have been reported, and we are all home safe for the evening.”

At around 1600 tonight, LFD responded to a train derailment along Highway 59. Approximately 27 cars have derailed, some… Posted by Lancaster, MN Fire Department on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

In March, Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg who was facing backlash due to railroad and airline disasters, according to Breitbart News.

Budd said in a statement to the outlet:

The number one priority at the U.S. Department of Transportation is to look out for the safety of the traveling public. Unfortunately, on this issue, Secretary Buttigieg has been asleep at the switch. Our country has faced numerous transportation safety challenges in just the recent months that he appears completely unprepared to handle, including the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, five near misses at U.S. airports, the Southwest debacle at Christmas, and the first nationwide ground stoppage since 9/11.

Budd also said if Buttigieg “performed this badly in a corporate setting, the board would have fired him by now.”

Meanwhile, CCEM officials also shared photos of the derailment near Williams that showed cars strewn over the tracks.

One image appeared to show white vans falling out of a train car:

Additional photos from this morning's trail derailment just east of Williams. (Dont know why FB wont let us share videos and photos in the same post anymore. 🙄) Posted by Coconino County Emergency Management on Thursday, June 8, 2023

Another photo captured what seemed to be an upside-down truck crushed beneath another train car.