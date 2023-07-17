Homes outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have been evacuated after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed early Monday morning.

A 40-car CSX freight train operating on Norfolk Southern tracks derailed in Montgomery County around 4:50 a.m., ABC 6 reported.

Emergency crews responded to the site of the derailment in the suburban area of Whitemarsh Township. Photos show multiple cars toppled off the tracks. Between 15 and 20 of the cars were carrying hazardous material, which prompted a level 2 hazmat response, Fox 29 reported.

There are no known hazards to the public at this time, and the evacuations were a precaution, according to the Whitemarsh Township Police Department.

“As of now, the only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved, is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “We are still gathering information at this time and ask you to follow us here for any important factual updates. We thank all the community partners and resources that are working with us on scene ensuring the safety of our community.”

Officials from the Federal Railroad Administration are headed to Montgomery County to gather information, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Pennsylvania derailment comes five months after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Nearly 5,000 residents of East Palestine evacuated following the February 3 train derailment after Northfolk Southern officials decided to burn vinyl chloride from five tanker cars in an attempt to prevent an explosion, Breitbart reported. The clean-up is ongoing.

Researchers found acrolein, a chemical toxin, at levels six times higher than normal near the site of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment weeks after public officials told residents it was safe to return to their homes.

WATCH: “STEP DOWN!” Ohio Resident RIPS Pete Buttigieg After East Palestine Train Disaster