‘It Broke My Heart’: Postal Worker Saves Elderly Woman on Mail Route

A Colorado postal worker saved the life of an 89-year-old woman on her route after noticing her mail piling up.

Seana Green has been delivering mail to Marilyn Schmidt for the past four to five years, KOAT reported.

“She’s out there pretty much at least like three or four times a week, kind of on an every other day thing,” Green told KOAT.

Green treats the residents on her route like family and often stops to chat with them if she catches them outside. Green first noticed Schmidt’s absence on a Thursday, and she noticed mail hanging out of her box on Saturday.

“I hollered through the screen and I said, ‘Mrs. Schmidt?'” Green said. “And, ‘Mrs. Schmidt, are you in there or are you OK?’ And I heard her very weak voice, like, ‘Oh,’ and it almost sounded like a kitten meowing. It broke my heart. I walked in, and sure enough, she was in the kitchen on the floor,” Green said.

Green called 911, and Schmidt was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Durango.

“The doctor said, you know, if we hadn’t found her when we did, it would have been probably the worst-case scenario,” Green said.

Because of Green, Schmidt was able to celebrate her 90th family with her loved ones, and Green even made an appearance too.

“I am just so excited that it brought us together and that she and I got to know each other, that I could be there because now she gets to celebrate her 90th birthday,” Green said.

Green is not the only mail carrier that was invited to celebrate a birthday with someone she delivers mail to. A Connecticut toddler was surprised by a parade of mail trucks by his favorite carrier, “Mailman Mike,” Breitbart News reported.