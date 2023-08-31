Watch: Bull Rides Shotgun in White Sedan Driving Along Highway in Nebraska

Nebraska authorities were shocked to see a massive bull sitting shotgun in a modified white sedan driving along Highway 275 on Wednesday morning.

Howdy Doody — a massive Watusi bull — was sitting in the passenger’s seat with his horns and shoulders sticking out of the vehicle, News Channel Nebraska Northeast reported. The vehicle was modified to where the passenger’s side was without the roof nor the windshield. In lieu of a passenger door was a metal guardrail, which is typically found in a cattle enclosure.

A sign on the railing read, “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade: Best Car Entry.” Officers were shocked to see the Watusi bull, which on average weighs between 1,000 to 1,600 pounds.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle,” police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska Northeast.

The driver of the vehicle was Lee Meyer of Neligh.

“The officer wrote him some warnings,” Reiman told the outlet. “There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

After their encounter with law enforcement, Howdy Doody and Meyer made their way back home.