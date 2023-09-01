A wounded veteran in Lebanon, Ohio, is getting ready to move into a home that fits him and his family perfectly, but they will not have to worry about mortgage payments.

The house builders are constructing for Navy Petty Officer First Class John Kremer will be completely accessible for the veteran, who was severely wounded during a deployment to Afghanistan, WLWT reported Tuesday.

It is a gift from the Gary Sinise Foundation, the outlet said.

According to the foundation’s website, Kremer joined the Navy in 2003 when he was just 20 years old and eventually completed EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) school. He and his wife were later stationed back in his home town of Oak Harbor, Washington.

“I made two deployments to Iraq on Detachment 17. During my deployments with MU11 I received 2 Bronze Stars, a Combat Action Ribbon, and an Army Commendation Medal. While working for MU11, I rendered safe and disposed of approximately 400 IEDs and explosive hazards,” he explained.

Following another deployment to Iraq, Kremer was needed again. That was difficult for him because his wife was pregnant with their first baby, whose birthday is September 5, 2010.

On September 17, I was injured just outside the city of Emam Saheb, Kunduz, Afghanistan, while clearing the hilltop for landmines. My metal detector failed to alert us. My left foot was completely amputated by the blast and my right leg was severely injured. I returned to the United States and my family met me at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.

After several surgeries, he decided to have his right leg amputated also. Through those difficult days, his little girl was the person who kept him looking toward the future and recovery.

The couple, who now has two children, need a more suitable and safe home. The house-in-progress will be exactly what they were hoping to have for such a long time.

“So just to be able to have an open floorplan, be able to move throughout the house freely, it’s awesome,” Kremer said of the gift.